BRIEF-Magna Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.29

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :
* Magna International Inc sees 2016 total sales $35.8 - $37.0 billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.29
* Magna International Inc sees 2016 capital spending $1.8 - $1.9 billion
* Magna sees 2016 north america light vehicle production 17.8 million units
* Magna sees 2016 Europe light vehicle production 21.5 million units
* FY2016 revenue view $36.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magna international inc sees 2016 EBIT margin approximately 8 pct
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magna announces record third quarter and year to date results
* Magna announces record third quarter and year to date results
* Q3 sales $8.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.57 billion