10 months ago
BRIEF-Titan International Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Titan International Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* Titan international announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $306.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.2 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Titan International Inc - Discussions regarding previously announced possible sale or other transaction involving ITM are continuing

* Titan International Inc - Also looking at possible disposal of Brownsville, Texas facility

* Titan International Inc - Have received interest from others, but two current renters have first options to purchase this facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
