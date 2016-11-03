FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Encana Q3 operating EPS $0.04
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Encana Q3 operating EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Encana Corp :

* Remains on target to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance

* Encana - in quarter, lowered its operating expense and transportation and processing costs by around five percent on a boe basis compared to previous quarter

* Core four assets, Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and Montney delivered 242,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter

* Encana -core four assets contributed 104,500 bbls/d, or 89 percent, of Q3 liquids production and 830 mmcf/d, or 63 percent, of Q3 natural gas production

* Encana Corp > - as at october 21, 2016, hedged about 65,500 bbls/d remaining 2016 oil and condensate production at average price of $55.12 per barrel

* Has entered into an additional 10,000 bbls/d of wti fixed price swaps for 2017 at an average price of $54.21 per barrel

* Encana Corp says company expects to spud at least three more austin chalk wells before end of 2016

* Encana corp says in Q3, company reduced net debt by about $2.0 billion compared to Q2

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.