FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Commscope reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Commscope reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc -

* Commscope Holding Company Inc says Q3 cash flow from operations of $257 million, up 128 percent year over year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commscope Holding Company Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.54 - $0.59

* Commscope reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.62

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.05

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.885 billion to $4.935 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.