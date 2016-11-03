FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-PGT Inc reports 2016 third quarter results
November 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PGT Inc reports 2016 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pgt Inc

* PGT Inc reports 2016 strong third quarter results

* PGT inc says in quarter, destruction from Hurricane Matthew was "much more limited than originally predicted"

* PGT says many east coast customers experienced about 2-week disruption to their businesses in oct, which may have slight impact on our sales for Q4

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $458.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 sales $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $458 million to $460 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
