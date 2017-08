Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc

* Hawaiian Telcom reports third quarter 2016 results

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco says ended Q3 with approximately 39,800 Hawaiian Telcom TV subscribers, increasing penetration of households enabled to 19.8 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $97.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01