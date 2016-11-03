FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-BD reports results for Q4 provides full-year fiscal 2017 guidance
November 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BD reports results for Q4 provides full-year fiscal 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co :

* Becton Dickinson and Co - expects full fiscal year 2017 revenues to decrease 3.0 to 3.5 percent

* Becton Dickinson sees full fiscal year 2017 revenues to increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on comparable, currency-neutral basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.44, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Becton Dickinson- expects full fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $7.23 and $7.33

* Becton dickinson - including estimated unfavorable impact from forex co expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.45 - $9.55 in 2017

* Bd announces results for 2016 fourth fiscal quarter and full year; provides fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.23 to $7.33

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.12

* Q4 revenue $3.231 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.62 to $9.72 including items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $12.48 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

