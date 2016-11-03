BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q3 EPS $0.80 from continuing operations

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc :

* Sees 2016 revenues of $7.0 billion to $7.1 billion

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.50 to $3.60

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view $6.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S