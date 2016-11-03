FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q3 2016 results
November 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ball Corp :

* Q3 sales $2.8 billion

* Ball corp - year-end 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7 billion

* " year-end 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7 billion following anticipated Q3, acquisition-related cash outflows"

* Aerospace contracted backlog grew to more than $1.4 billion at end of Q3; more than double year-end 2015 level

* Contracted backlog grew to more than $1.4 billion at end of Q3; more than double year-end 2015 level

* Year-End 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7 billion following anticipated Q3, acquisition-related cash outflows

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.00

* Ball reports third quarter 2016 results; provides new, post-acquisition segment reporting

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

