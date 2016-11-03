BRIEF-Quanta Services Q3 adjusted EPS $0.55

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $7.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "long-term outlook for quanta's business is positive"

* Quanta services reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.51 to $1.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.65 billion to $7.75 billion

