10 months ago
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides SRSE European update

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.15

* Sage Therapeutics says ongoing phase 3 status trial expected to be sufficient to support european marketing authorization application for SAGE-547 in SRSE

* Sage Therapeutics Inc says eight clinical trials across pipeline expected to generate top-line data in 2017

* Sage Therapeutics says expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2018

* Sage Therapeutics says advancing a portfolio of multiple, novel central nervous system product candidates targeting GABA and NMDA receptor systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
