BRIEF-Geo Group Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Geo Group Inc - increased fy 2016 net income attributable to geo guidance to $1.88-$1.90 per diluted share
Nov 3 Installed Building Products Inc
* Installed Building Products reports record results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue $225.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $234 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $0.24
* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $110.9 million