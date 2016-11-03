FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Epizyme Q3 loss per share $0.42
November 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Epizyme Q3 loss per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc :

* Says plans to report efficacy, safety and biomarker data from both phase 2 studies on tazemetostat in first half of 2017

* Epizyme says in addition, it is preparing for fda engagement on its nhl program, also in 2017, to determine potential registration paths in various subtypes of nhl

* Epizyme - collaboration revenue was $6.6 million for three months ended september 30, 2016, compared to $0.4 million for three months ended september 30, 2015

* Says q3 loss per share $0.42

* Epizyme-Reiterates cash,cash equivalents,marketable securities of $263.3 million as of Sept 30 will be sufficient to fund planned operations into atleast Q2 2018

* Epizyme provides update on execution of clinical program and reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
