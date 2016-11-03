BRIEF-Denbury Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.00 excluding items

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc :

* Denbury Resources Inc - continuing production averaged 60,714 boe per day ("boe/d") during q3 of 2016

* Denbury Resources Inc - 2016 capital budget remains unchanged from previously estimated amount of approximately $200 million

* Denbury - expect Q4 production to be essentially flat, or decline slightly, compared to our total Q3 production

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: