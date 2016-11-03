BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Q3 loss per share $0.11

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings-expects an additional $15 million in annualized savings from cost reduction activities initiated during prior quarters in 2016

* Due to ongoing uncertainty in oil and gas markets, company is continuing to suspend its earnings guidance

* Fairmount santrol announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $134.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S