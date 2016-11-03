BRIEF-Geo Group Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Geo Group Inc - increased fy 2016 net income attributable to geo guidance to $1.88-$1.90 per diluted share
Nov 3 Newmarket Gold Inc :
* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces
* Qtrly net income per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $69.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue for Q3 2016 was $71.9 million , an increase of 19 pct
* Newmarket Gold reports $71.9 million in revenue on 54,043 ounces sold during Q3 2016; fosterville delivers record nine months production of 107,350 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geo Group Inc - increased fy 2016 net income attributable to geo guidance to $1.88-$1.90 per diluted share
* Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $0.24
* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $110.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: