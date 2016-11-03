Nov 3 Newmarket Gold Inc :

* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces

* Qtrly net income per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $69.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q3 2016 was $71.9 million , an increase of 19 pct

* Newmarket Gold reports $71.9 million in revenue on 54,043 ounces sold during Q3 2016; fosterville delivers record nine months production of 107,350 ounces