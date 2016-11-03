FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.71
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.71

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* Chatham lodging trust - qtrly occupancy was down 3.9 percent to 84 percent

* Chatham lodging trust - q3 portfolio revenue per available room declined 2.1 percent , compared to 2015 q3 to $143 for chatham's 38, wholly owned hotels

* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy revpar $130-$131

* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy total hotel revenue $287.8-$289.0 million

* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy net income per diluted share $0.77-$0.80

* Chatham lodging trust - sees fy adjusted ffo per diluted share $2.21-$2.24

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $293.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chatham lodging-FY guidance reflects closure of springhill suites in savannah, ga., for about one week related to hurricane matthew among others

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $80.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $293.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chatham lodging trust announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

