FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-AAM Q3 EPS $0.78
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AAM Q3 EPS $0.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc :

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says updated its full year 2016 outlook

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - AAM is targeting sales of $3.95 billion in 2016

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says AAM is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.25 pct to 15.5 pct of sales in 2016

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says AAM is targeting free cash flow of approximately $160 million in 2016

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - AAM is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 6 pct of sales in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - in Q3 of 2016 incurred a $3.4 million asset impairment charge, $0.7 million of acquisition related expenses

* Aam reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 sales $1.007 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.