10 months ago
BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory reports Oct. sales down 5 pct with one less selling day
November 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory reports Oct. sales down 5 pct with one less selling day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc :

* Estimated consolidated net sales for 2016 will be in range of $82-83 million

* Tandy Leather Factory - revising 2016 revenue guidance down slightly, from flat sales expected to a 1-2 pct sales decline compared to 2015

* Revising 2016 revenue guidance down slightly, from flat sales expected to a 1-2 pct sales decline compared to 2015

* Tandy Leather Factory - not changing 2016 earnings guidance as co is still forecasting 5 pct increase in year's earnings over last year

* Tandy Leather Factory reports october 2016 sales down 5 pct with one less selling day

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.71

* October sales fell 5 percent to $6.5 million

* October same store sales fell 3 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales $82 million to $83 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
