10 months ago
BRIEF-Avon Q3 adjusted EPS $0.02 from continuing operations
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avon Q3 adjusted EPS $0.02 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc :

* Qtrly gross margin was 60.9 pct, down 20 basis points while adjusted gross margin was 60.9 pct, down 60 basis points

* Qtrly south latin america revenue $594.8 million up 4 percent

* Qtrly company is on track to deliver targeted $350 million in transformation plan savings over three years

* Avon products-for 2016, company has accelerated certain cost savings initiatives and is ahead of schedule on realizing targeted $70 million of savings

* Qtrly north latin america revenue $196.8 million down 6 percent

* Avon Products- company is on track to deliver targeted $350 million in transformation plan savings over three years

* Avon Products - for 2016 accelerated savings to cover about $20 million in stranded costs that resulted from separation of co's north america business

* Avon -quarter ending representatives improved 1 pct due to growth in Europe, Middle East & Africa, South Latam, partially offset by declines in Asia Pacific

* Avon Products- for 2016, has accelerated certain cost savings initiatives and is ahead of schedule on realizing targeted $70 million of savings

* Q3 revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avon reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
