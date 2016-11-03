FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Scientific Games Qtrly loss per share $1.13
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Scientific Games Qtrly loss per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scientific Games - embarked on a business improvement initiative to manage expenses more efficiently, expect to reduce annualized cost structure by $75 million

* Anticipate business improvement initiative to be largely implemented by end of 2016 at a cost of approximately $20 million

* Scientific Games - continues to expect capital expenditures to be within a range of $260-$280 million for 2016

* Scientific Games reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.