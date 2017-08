Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ternium Sa

* Qtrly earnings per ads $1.17

* Expects sequentially lower operating income in last quarter of year

* Ternium announces third quarter and first nine months of 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)