10 months ago
BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
November 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Agrium inc - q3 wholesale sales were $518 million versus $673 million

* Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Agrium inc says reiterating 2016 range for retail crop nutrient sales tonnes at between 9.8 million to 10.2 million tonnes

* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were lower than same period last year

* Q3 sales $2,245 million versus $2,524 million last year

* Agrium inc says lowering retail ebitda range between $1.07-billion and $1.11-billion for 2016

* Q3 retail sales of $1,857 million versus $2,011 million last year

* Qtrly international potash sales volumes were 26 percent higher than q3 of last year

* Agrium inc says total crop nutrient sales were 14 percent lower this quarter compared to same period last year

* Expect agrium's capital expenditures for remainder of 2016 to approximate $200-million to $250-million

* Agrium inc says potash gross profit in q3 declined 98 percent compared to same period last year due to downward pressure on potash benchmark prices

* Lower end of 2016 nitrogen production guidance was increased to 3.6 million tonnes

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.11, revenue view $13.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agrium -u.s. Harvest is progressing at a near-average pace signifying a wider fall application season versus previous three years if weather cooperates

* Agrium - incurred costs in quarter related to proposed merger with potashcorp and merger and related costs aggregating to $17-million, legal settlements and fees of $18-million

* Agrium -u.s. Offshore urea imports are down about 65 percent so far in 2016/17 fertilizer year, as prices were below import parity throughout much of q3

* Agrium inc says weak indian diammonium phosphate (dap) imports and recent lack of demand from brazil have maintained pressure on phosphate market

* Agrium reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
