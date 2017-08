Nov 3 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc

* "expect steel prices will start to modestly impact us in q4"

* Aaon reports record third quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 sales $104.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: