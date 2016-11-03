BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro sees 2017 adjusted earnings of $4.10-$4.30 per share

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Q4 pro forma adjusted sjr loss $0.30

* Q4 company-wide sales increased 7% to 402.3 million, or 8% excluding impact of foreign exchange rates

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $370.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scottsmiracle-Gro announces record fiscal year earnings per share; strong 2017 outlook driven by continued progress against 'project focus'

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent