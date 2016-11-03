FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q3 rev falls 33 pct, avg daily production of about 638,100 BOE
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q3 rev falls 33 pct, avg daily production of about 638,100 BOE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy - Qtrly oil production of 86,600 barrels per day lower sequentially after divestiture impacts of 8,200 barrels per day in 2016 q3

* As of September 30, 2016, Chesapeake's debt principal balance was approximately $8.7 billion

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - exit rate production, driven by oil volumes, poised to grow significantly in 2017 and 2018

* Qtrly total revenue $2.28 billion versus $3.38 billion

* Chesapeake's average daily production for 2016 q3 was approximately 638,100 BOE

* For 2016 Q4, company expects its average daily production to range between 550,000 and 570,000 BOE

* Expects average daily oil production to range between 90,000 and 95,000 barrels per day for 2016 q4

* Sees FY NGL absolute production 23 - 25 mmbbls

* Projecting an increase in its total production from Q4 of 2017 to q4 of 2018 of approximately 15%

* Sees FY capital expenditures $1,650 million - $1,750 million

* Chesapeake Energy - plans to utilize existing rigs through year-end and plans to drill 50 to 60 wells, place about 100 to 110 wells on production in q4

* Sees FY oil absolute production 33 - 35 mmbbls

* Sees FY liquids absolute production 56 - 60 mmbbls

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - continues to focus on select asset divestitures and is currently planning to sell additional properties by year-end 2016

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - planning to sell a portion of its Haynesville shale properties by 2016-end

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial and operational results

* Q3 revenue fell 33 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $1.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
