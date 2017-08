BRIEF-Akorn Q3 earnings per share $0.38

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc

* Updates 2016 revenue, eps and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Now sees 2016 net revenue $ 1.125 billion from $1.06-$1.08 billion earlier

* Now sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $ 2.25, up from $2.10 - $2.20 earlier

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Akorn provides third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 including items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $267.1 million

* Q3 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $267.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S