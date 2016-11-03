FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls expect 2016 revenues to be relatively similar to 2015
November 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls expect 2016 revenues to be relatively similar to 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington ingalls industries inc - expect 2016 revenues and operating margin to be relatively similar to 2015

* Says total backlog $20.0 billion as of sept. 30, 2016.

* Huntington ingalls -new business awards for quarter were approximately $1.2 billion, bringing total backlog to $20.0 billion as of sept. 30, 2016

* Huntington ingalls industries reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.27

* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.76 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

