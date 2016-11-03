BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 to $1.50

* Says for full year 2016, company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS of $1.48-$1.50

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $2.6 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gildan Activewear Inc - net sales for year are now expected to be approximately $2.6 billion compared to company's prior guidance of approximately $2.65 billion

* Sees FY 2016 net sales to be approximately $2.6 billion

* Gildan Activewear Inc - expects capital expenditures for 2016 towards lower end of its previous projected range of $150-$175 million

* Gildan Activewear - updated 2016 fy guidance primarily reflects lower than anticipated results in Q3, tempered branded apparel sales expectations in Q4

* Gildan Activewear reports third quarter 2016 results and updates guidance for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 sales rose 6 percent to $715 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: