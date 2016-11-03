BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp :

* Hyatt Hotels Corp says Q3 comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 3.8%; full service and select service hotel RevPAR increased 3.4% and 4.6%, respectively

* Qtrly comparable systemwide RevPAR increased 2.5%, including an increase of 1.0% at comparable owned and leased hotels

* Qtrly net hotel and net rooms growth was 9% and 7%, respectively

* Sees FY comparable systemwide RevPAR is expected to increase approximately 2% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2015

* Says company expects to open more than 60 hotels in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million

* Hyatt reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: