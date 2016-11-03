BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rait Financial Trust :

* Sees FY eps now projected to be in a range of $0.18 - $0.30

* Sees FY cad per share is now projected to be in range of $0.46 - $0.50 per common share

* RAIT Financial Trust says Scott Davidson, RAIT's current president, will become RAIT's chief executive officer

* RAIT Financial Trust says Scott Schaeffer, RAIT's current chief executive officer and a trustee serving on board, will resign from those positions

* Rait Financial - James Sebra, CFO, will continue in position until later to occur of March 31, 2017 or filing of RAIT's form 10-k for FY ending Dec. 31, 2016

* RAIT Financial Trust says RAIT will appoint a new chief financial officer prior to Sebra's departure

* RAIT Financial Trust announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: