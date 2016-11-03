BRIEF-Spartan Motors reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.10

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc :

* Fy2016 revenue view $587.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.25

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spartan motors reports third quarter net income of $2.7 million, rises 147 pct, on 9 pct sales growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 sales rose 8.9 percent to $148.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million