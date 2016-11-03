FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fred's October same store sales fell 3.4 pct
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's October same store sales fell 3.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc -

* Significant reductions in snap payments and warmer-than-expected weather during month contributed to october's sales decline

* Fred's is suspending its previously issued guidance for second half of 2016

* Specialty pharmacy sales, while still running below last year's level due to industry-wide slowdown in hepatitis c drugs, gained further ground in oct

* Suspending its previously issued guidance for second half of 2016 as it does not reflect management's vision for future of fred's

* Retail pharmacy sales continued to be pressured by ongoing shift to 90-day prescriptions

* October same store sales view down 4.2 percent -- thomson reuters data

* Fred's reports october sales and sets date to release november sales and third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales $516.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.8 million

* October same store sales fell 3.4 percent

* October sales fell 4.2 percent to $157.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
