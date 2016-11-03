BRIEF-Napec says acquisition of assets of Percent Contracting

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Napec Inc -

* Napec inc-net proceeds received from sale of subscription receipts issued under offering will be used to pay a portion of acquisition price of assets

* Napec- entered into agreement to sell 15.5 million subscription receipts of corporation at a price of $0.97 per subscription receipt

* Napec inc. Announces the acquisition of the assets of percent contracting llc, a $15.0 million bought deal public offering and a $8.0 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: