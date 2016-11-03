FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Arrow electronics sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.84
November 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Arrow electronics sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $6.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 sales would total approximately $23.88 billion and would grow 3 percent compared to full-year 2015

* Fy2016 revenue view $24.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income $1.28 per share

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.68 to $1.84

* Arrow electronics reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.56

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 sales $5.94 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 earnings per share $1.92 to $2.08 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $6.62 excluding items

* Sees q4 sales $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

