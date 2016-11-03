BRIEF-Saratoga Resources Inc Emerges from chapter 11

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saratoga Resources Inc :

* Saratoga Resources, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11

* Saratoga Resources- retained selected non-producing oil and gas assets, including license to more than 450 square miles of high quality seismic data

* Saratoga Resources Inc - retained all of first and second lien debt of Saratoga was discharged

* Saratoga Resources Inc - has retained all shares of common stock outstanding prior to bankruptcy continue to be issued and outstanding

* Saratoga Resources Inc - Saratoga is substantially debt-free and its outstanding shares remain unchanged

* Saratoga resources inc - Thomas Cooke, Andrew Clifford and Rex White, Jr. continue to serve as directors of Saratoga

* Saratoga resources inc - "management plans to evaluate retained assets with a view to developing a post-bankruptcy plan of operations"

* Saratoga Resources, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: