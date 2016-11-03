FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Saratoga Resources Inc Emerges from chapter 11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Saratoga Resources Inc Emerges from chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saratoga Resources Inc :

* Saratoga Resources, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11

* Saratoga Resources- retained selected non-producing oil and gas assets, including license to more than 450 square miles of high quality seismic data

* Saratoga Resources Inc - retained all of first and second lien debt of Saratoga was discharged

* Saratoga Resources Inc - has retained all shares of common stock outstanding prior to bankruptcy continue to be issued and outstanding

* Saratoga Resources Inc - Saratoga is substantially debt-free and its outstanding shares remain unchanged

* Saratoga resources inc - Thomas Cooke, Andrew Clifford and Rex White, Jr. continue to serve as directors of Saratoga

* Saratoga resources inc - "management plans to evaluate retained assets with a view to developing a post-bankruptcy plan of operations"

* Saratoga Resources, Inc. Emerges from chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.