BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $1.07

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark therapeutics inc - remain on track to initiate a clinical trial of spk-8011 for hemophilia a this year

* Spark therapeutics inc - in three months ended Sept. 30, 2016 and 2015, we recognized $1.3 million of revenue associated with our Pfizer collaboration

* Spark therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent business highlights

* Q3 loss per share $1.07

* Q3 loss per share $1.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.01