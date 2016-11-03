BRIEF-Charter Communications says adds 33,000 residential voice customers in Q3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integration of time warner cable and bright house networks is on track

* During q3 of 2016, charter's residential customer relationships grew by 245,000, versus 235,000 in prior year period.

* Q3 actual internet revenue $3.21 billion versus $762 million

* During q3, company added 33,000 residential voice customers, versus 256,000 during q3 of 2015.

* Charter announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $10 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: