US STOCKS-S&P looks set to snap seven-day losing streak
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 3 NxStage Medical Inc
* Says for fy company now expects revenue to be at high end of its previously increased guidance range of $360 to $365 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* NxStage reports third quarter financial results; raises full-year revenue guidance and cuts net loss guidance in half
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $92 million
* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan and retail banking head Mary Mack announced further steps to address sales problems. SLOAN SAYS OCTOBER SALES METRICS WILL BE SOFTER THAN SEPTEMER CEO SLOAN: WE EXPECT EFFICIENCY RATIO TO REMAIN AT ELEVATED LEVEL CEO SAYS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT WILL REVIEW SALES PRACTICES ACROSS COMPANY, BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED BY CONSENT ORDER CEO SAYS BANK ASSISTING TEAM MEMBERS WHO WERE FIRED FOR NOT MEETING SALES GOALS MACK SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS WITH NEW RISK MA
* Pound surges more than 1 percent as govt loses Brexit ruling