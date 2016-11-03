FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-National Retail Properties reports Q3 core FFO per share $ 0.59
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-National Retail Properties reports Q3 core FFO per share $ 0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc

* Qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.59

* Qtrly AFFO per common share $ 0.61

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 FFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.48 per share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.46 to $2.52

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.37 to $2.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.