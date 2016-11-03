US STOCKS-S&P looks set to snap seven-day losing streak
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 3 National Retail Properties Inc
* Qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.59
* Qtrly AFFO per common share $ 0.61
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 FFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.46 to $2.52
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.37 to $2.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan and retail banking head Mary Mack announced further steps to address sales problems. SLOAN SAYS OCTOBER SALES METRICS WILL BE SOFTER THAN SEPTEMER CEO SLOAN: WE EXPECT EFFICIENCY RATIO TO REMAIN AT ELEVATED LEVEL CEO SAYS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT WILL REVIEW SALES PRACTICES ACROSS COMPANY, BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED BY CONSENT ORDER CEO SAYS BANK ASSISTING TEAM MEMBERS WHO WERE FIRED FOR NOT MEETING SALES GOALS MACK SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS WITH NEW RISK MA
* Pound surges more than 1 percent as govt loses Brexit ruling