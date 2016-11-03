BRIEF-InfraREIT reports Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Nov 3 (Reuters) - InfraREIT Inc

* Infrareit reports third quarter 2016 and year-to-date results

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Infrareit says reaffirmed 2016 guidance

* Sees capital expenditure range of $470 million to $630 million for period of 2016 through 2018

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees net income attributable to Infrareit common stockholders per share range of $1.10 to $1.20 in 2016