US STOCKS-S&P looks set to snap seven-day losing streak
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 3 InfraREIT Inc
* Infrareit reports third quarter 2016 and year-to-date results
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Infrareit says reaffirmed 2016 guidance
* Sees capital expenditure range of $470 million to $630 million for period of 2016 through 2018
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees net income attributable to Infrareit common stockholders per share range of $1.10 to $1.20 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan and retail banking head Mary Mack announced further steps to address sales problems. SLOAN SAYS OCTOBER SALES METRICS WILL BE SOFTER THAN SEPTEMER CEO SLOAN: WE EXPECT EFFICIENCY RATIO TO REMAIN AT ELEVATED LEVEL CEO SAYS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT WILL REVIEW SALES PRACTICES ACROSS COMPANY, BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED BY CONSENT ORDER CEO SAYS BANK ASSISTING TEAM MEMBERS WHO WERE FIRED FOR NOT MEETING SALES GOALS MACK SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS WITH NEW RISK MA
* Pound surges more than 1 percent as govt loses Brexit ruling