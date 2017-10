Nov 3 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

* FDA has accepted Genentech’s biologics license application for subcutaneous formulation of rituximab in multiple blood cancer indications

* Drug approved and marketed under Mabthera SC brand in countries outside U.S.