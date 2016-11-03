FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dorel reports Q3 EPS of $0.49
November 3, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dorel reports Q3 EPS of $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc -

* Dorel reports solid third quarter results

* Dorel's outlook for balance of 2016 remains unchanged from Q2

* Says board of directors declared its regular quarterly dividend of us$0.30 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $680.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Dorel sports, expecting a significant change in IBD retailers' purchasing patterns with Q4 orders moving to Q1 of 2017

* Expected that there will be a reduction in second half CSG shipments which should result in year-over-year growth in first half of 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $671.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

