BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 1.3 pct
November 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 1.3 pct

* Sprouts farmers market inc - raising bottom of full-year comparable store sales growth from 1.5 pct to 2.0 pct

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales growth (52-week to 52-week) up 2.0 pct to 2.5 pct

* Sprouts Farmers Market sees 2016 capital expenditures in range $160 million - $165 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures (52-week to 52-week) of $160 million to $165 million

* Sees diluted earnings per share (52-week to 52-week) $0.83 to $0.86 for 2016

* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees FY net sales growth (52-week to 52-week) 14.5 pct to 15 pct

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 sales rose 15 percent to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

