Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bioline Rx Ltd

* Biolinerx discloses positive correlative data from phase 2a aml study and mechanism-of-action data for bl-8040 oncology platform at ash 2016

biolinerx discloses positive correlative data from phase 2a aml study and mechanism-of-action data for bl-8040 oncology platform at ash 2016