Nov 3 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc :

* Says is reviewing a recent development with a limited number of commercial end-users of company's intellitube product

* Net sales for quarter are expected to be $8.3 million

* Says as only limited information has been reviewed to date, it is possible that number of incidents could increase

* Sees q4 2016 sales $8.3 million