10 months ago
BRIEF-Saputo Qtrly adj shr C$0.48
November 3, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Saputo Qtrly adj shr C$0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saputo Inc

* Saputo inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Saputo inc says fluctuation of canadian dollar versus foreign currencies during quarter had a negative impact on revenues of approximately $56 million

* Saputo inc says in canada, competitive market which existed in fiscal 2016 is anticipated to continue in fiscal 2017 and remains a company challenge

* Saputo -intends to renew its normal course issuer bid expiring on nov 16, 2016 and renew its medium term note program expiring in dec 2016

* saputo: financial results for fiscal 2017 second quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue c$2.845 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
