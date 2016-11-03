Nov 3 Elbit Imaging Ltd:
* Plaza Centers N.V. signed a new non-binding letter of
intent (LOI) with Big Shopping Centers Ltd
* Should transaction proceed, Plaza will receive up to EUR
28 million from purchaser upon signing of agreement as first
installment
* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for
development of belgrade plaza in a maximum amount of EUR 42
million
* Elbit imaging announces update regarding a possible
forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its
subsidiary, Plaza Centers
