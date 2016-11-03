Nov 3 Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* Plaza Centers N.V. signed a new non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Big Shopping Centers Ltd

* Should transaction proceed, Plaza will receive up to EUR 28 million from purchaser upon signing of agreement as first installment

* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for development of belgrade plaza in a maximum amount of EUR 42 million

* Elbit imaging announces update regarding a possible forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers